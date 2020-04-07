Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung fur Airbus auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Dass der Flugzeugbauer seine Produktion wegen der Corona-Krise in einigen Werken zeitweise aussetzt, sei keine gute Nachricht, schrieb Analyst Sandy Morris in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dennoch sei dies ein weniger schlimmes Szenario als seine noch pessimistischere Prognose vor rund drei Wochen./edh/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 02:42 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 02:42 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

