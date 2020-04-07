Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.