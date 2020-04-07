Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading 9.7% Higher

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.55, 9,895,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 7,806,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

