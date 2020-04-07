Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Cormark lowered shares of Alithya Group from a buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ALYA opened at $1.60 on Monday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.51 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,111,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1,468.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 205,560 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

