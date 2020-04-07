Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Up 7.6%

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) traded up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11, 641,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 624,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

