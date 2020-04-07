Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading 10% Higher

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s stock price traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.73 and last traded at $89.90, 2,128,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,017,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.59, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.44.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $389,947.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $1,212,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,357 shares of company stock valued at $67,962,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Alteryx by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after purchasing an additional 236,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,681,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

