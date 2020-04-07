Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,051 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1,820.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of MO stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

