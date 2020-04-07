American Eagle Outfitters Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,148,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,986,000 after buying an additional 452,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

