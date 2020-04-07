American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Up 21.2% After Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) rose 21.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.18, approximately 6,204,213 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,880,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

AEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

