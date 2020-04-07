American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Trading Up 13.9% Following Dividend Announcement

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)’s stock price was up 13.9% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.67, approximately 468,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 642,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFIN. TheStreet cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a PE ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

