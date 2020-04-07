American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

