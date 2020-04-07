AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,430. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.