Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,789,000 after acquiring an additional 522,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,202 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 398,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,372,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,064 shares in the company, valued at $420,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 347,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,934 shares of company stock worth $2,454,480 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

