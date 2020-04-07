Analysts Anticipate Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.32). Timkensteel reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Timkensteel by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Timkensteel during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Timkensteel during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 17.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TMST opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $142.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

