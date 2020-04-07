Analysts Expect Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.87. Legg Mason reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,190.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 1,681,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LM stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

