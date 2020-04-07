Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

NYSE:CLF opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 173.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 77,484 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 180,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100,002 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.