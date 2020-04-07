Analysts Issue Forecasts for CME Group Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CME Group from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

Shares of CME opened at $182.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.