Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $21.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after purchasing an additional 398,175 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,601 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.