Analysts Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $472.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $324.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $17,642,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 874,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,945,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,123,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 546,410 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 335,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

