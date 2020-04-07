Analysts Offer Predictions for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE:POW opened at C$21.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 15.12. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$17.47 and a 52-week high of C$35.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.12%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

