Analysts Set Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) PT at $67.25

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $55.11 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock worth $11,191,542. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

