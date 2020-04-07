Analysts Set Expectations for Crown Capital Partners Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:CRN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Crown Capital Partners has a 52 week low of C$7.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

