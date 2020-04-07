Analysts Set Expectations for Deckers Outdoor Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $138.36 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,379,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,622,000 after buying an additional 126,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

