Analysts Set Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Target Price at $19.50

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have commented on KALA. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 664,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 186,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

