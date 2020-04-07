Analysts Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Price Target at €13.22

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.01 ($13.96).

A number of research analysts have commented on B4B3 shares. Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of B4B3 opened at €8.38 ($9.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33. Metro has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of €14.50 ($16.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and a P/E ratio of -8.01.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

