Analyzing DouYu International (DOYU) and The Competition

DouYu International (NASDAQ: DOYU) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DouYu International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 DouYu International Competitors 967 3262 6475 319 2.56

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $9.43, indicating a potential upside of 26.17%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 28.68%. Given DouYu International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 0.60% 3.17% 0.90% DouYu International Competitors -4.03% -53.60% -3.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion $5.68 million 186.75 DouYu International Competitors $8.18 billion $1.59 billion 40.32

DouYu International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DouYu International competitors beat DouYu International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

