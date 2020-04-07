Analyzing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Tyler Technologies (NASDAQ:TYL)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $1.09 billion 10.87 $146.53 million $4.16 72.08 MicroStrategy $486.33 million 2.41 $34.35 million $1.22 95.11

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. Tyler Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 13.49% 11.38% 8.31% MicroStrategy 7.06% 2.51% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tyler Technologies and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 5 5 0 2.50 MicroStrategy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $312.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.18%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats MicroStrategy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. The company also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate land and other records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

