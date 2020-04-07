ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) versus Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Head-To-Head Contrast

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.68 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.99

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A 35.24% 1.60% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.22%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

