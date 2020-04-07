ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 188,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

