Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. Apartment Investment and Management’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

AIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

AIV opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $55,774.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,251.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.