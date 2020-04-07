Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

APHA has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a hold rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from $11.50 to $9.30 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.01.

Aphria stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,112,800 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 1,737.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 319,054 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

