Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 9.9%

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.01, 115,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 246,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Several research firms recently commented on APLT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.99.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

