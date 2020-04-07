ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.69 ($20.57).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.