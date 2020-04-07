Archer Daniels Midland Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 11,953 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 4,121 call options.

NYSE:ADM opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.