Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of ARCO opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.60 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

