Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

TSE AR opened at C$1.05 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

