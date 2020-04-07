Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

