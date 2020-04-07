Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asante Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

