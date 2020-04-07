ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €315.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €315.00 ($366.28) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASML. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €288.85 ($335.87).

