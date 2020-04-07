Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Aspen Technology worth $47,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.