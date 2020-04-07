Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $20.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Associated Banc by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

