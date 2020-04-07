Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.35, 1,543,802 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,536,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

