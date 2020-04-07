AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,810 ($115.89) to GBX 8,870 ($116.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Securities cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,833.13 ($103.04).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,054 ($92.79) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,045.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,310.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 billion and a PE ratio of 68.75.

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.