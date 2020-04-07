Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading Up 7.7%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $13.48, approximately 307,075 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 226,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,019 shares of company stock worth $867,157 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Atreca by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

