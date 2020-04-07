AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.17, 418,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 400,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,150,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,628. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 770.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

