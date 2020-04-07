AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Price Up 9.7%

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.28 and last traded at $145.07, approximately 1,175,803 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,040,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

