Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from to in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,006,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $54,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,273.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after acquiring an additional 983,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,437.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 860,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,038,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 857,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

