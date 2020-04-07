Baader Bank Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €8.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.17 ($9.50).

SDF stock opened at €5.46 ($6.34) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.04. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

