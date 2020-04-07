Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.15, approximately 383,786 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 429,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

The stock has a market cap of $360.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,762,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 18,858.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,058 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,481,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

