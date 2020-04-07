BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BANF. TheStreet downgraded shares of BancFirst from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow acquired 7,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

